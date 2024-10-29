Kylie Jenner mesmerises fans with her stunning look at CFDA Fashion Awards

Kylie Jenner has recently released unseen photos from her unrecognisable appearance at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.

On October 28, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling posted a carousel of images featuring herself from the awards ceremony.

In the first image, Kylie was seen flaunting her stunning black outfit.

In another snapshot, she was playfully posing alongside her close pal, Carter Gregory.

The mother-of-two captioned her post, "Night at the museum for the @cfda awards in @h.a."

As Kylie’s post went viral on social media, several of her fans took to the comments section and began showering praises for her startling presence at the star-studded event.

One fan penned, "You never Miss The Red carpet Game."

"I wonder how many other fits you’ve prepared for the perfect nights," another admirer wrote.

For the event, the 27-year-old businesswoman donned a black gown which featured spikes throughout her dress.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder completed her look by wearing black pointed-toed heels.

For the unversed, Kylie attended the fashion event to present the award to renowned French designer, Haider Ackermann.

For the event, Kylie was accompanied by other big names in Hollywood including, Blake Lively, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Angel Reese, Darren Criss, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Ella Emhoff, Paige DeSorbo, Katie Holmes, Sebastian Stan, and Amy Sedaris.