Prince William shares personal message amid King Charles health woes

Prince William shared a personal statement amid reports that King Charles's health is deteriorating.

The Prince of Wales extended delightful wishes to the former racing driver Billy Monger as he set a new record for a double amputee at the World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Billy celebrated his big win by issuing a delightful message on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "14:23:56 - I can’t believe what just happened, World Championship Record Broken. I am officially an IRONMAN. Let’s goooooo."

In response, William wrote a special note for Billy of Great Britain over his remarkable achievement.

On October 27, he wrote on the official X account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, "Well done Billy, inspirational effort. W."

It is important to note that William marked his recent social media presence amid reports that the monarch has been facing difficulties amid his cancer diagnosis.

The King himself admitted during his Samoa trip that his doctors advised him to slow down his official engagements.