Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valente expecting first child together

Gisele Bundchen will be welcoming her third child while Joaquim Valente will become first-time father

Gisele Bündchen is growing her family with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The Brazilian supermodel, 44, and Valente, 37, are expecting their first child together, a source confirmed.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life,” an insider confirmed the news to People magazine. “And they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

The news comes after the model was missing from the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held on October 15th, despite the return of many popular Angels.



Bündchen, who has been dating the jiu-jitsu instructor since June 2023, will be welcoming her third child, meanwhile this will be Valente’s first baby.

The model shares two children, son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with her ex-husband Tom Brady. The exes agreed to joint custody of their children.

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years before they finalised their divorce in October 2022. The next month, Bündchen was first spotted with Valente as they visited Provincia de Puntarenas (a province located on Costa Rica's coast) with her two kids.

While dating rumours quickly began swirling, sources close to Bündchen maintained that nothing romantic started between the two during the model’s marriage. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also denied the allegations in an interview with Vanity Fair.