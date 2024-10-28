Will Prince Harry face U.S. visa issues over drug confession?

In his memoir Spare, Harry candidly revealed his past use of substances

Prince Harry faces potential scrutiny over his U.S. visa following past drug admissions, though one royal expert believes he may avoid serious repercussions, even amid ongoing tension with Donald Trump.



In his memoir Spare, Harry candidly revealed his past use of substances such as cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms, raising questions about his visa status.

Typically, U.S. visa applicants must disclose any drug history, as non-disclosure can lead to entry bans. Some high-profile figures have faced visa issues for similar admissions, prompting a legal debate over Harry's case, with the Heritage Foundation suggesting his application might have received special treatment.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams feels that despite the “foolishness” of these disclosures, Harry's visa status is unlikely to be challenged, even if Trump were to win the U.S. presidency.

According to Fitzwilliams, although Trump and the Sussexes have a strained relationship, Trump is unlikely to provoke a diplomatic rift involving the Royal Family. Fitzwilliams further noted that while Harry’s recent projects, like his memoir, may have stirred public opinion, his overall influence in America likely remains steady.

In a recent comment, Trump acknowledged the situation, stating, "If he lied, they'll have to take appropriate action," though he avoided speculation on Harry's future in the U.S. Harry and Meghan have primarily maintained their Montecito residence since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, though they recently acquired a property in Portugal.

Despite this European acquisition, the couple is expected to retain California as their primary home base.