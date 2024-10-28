Sabrina Carpenter sends sweet message to Taylor Swift: ‘I love you’

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter have developed a seemingly close bond on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift, who is currently performing the last shows of her record-breaking Eras Tour before the final show on December 8th, invited Sabrina Carpenter on stage in New Orleans.

The Espresso songstress has been a significant part of the Eras Tour as she was the opening act for the 14-time-Grammy winner in multiple shows.

Following the concert on Saturday, October 26th, the Disney alum, 25, took to Instagram and shared her love for the Eras Tour and Swift.

Sharing a picture of herself on the stage among other snaps featuring Swift, Carpenter wrote, “only stage i’d ever wanna see on a day off !!!!”

She continued, “thank you for working late, thank you for being a singer and thank you for having me @taylorswift i love you!!”

This comes after the Love Story songstress shared the stage with the Bad Chem hitmaker and sang a mashup of their songs Espresso, Is It Over Now? from 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and Carpenter's hit Please Please Please, during the acoustic surprise songs portion of the show.

Carpenter accompanied Swift on Eras Tour across the world as her opening act at shows in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia and Singapore. The Short ‘n Sweet hitmaker also joined the mega popstar on stage in Australia in February.