Beyoncé faces backlash for 'controversial' decision

Beyoncé divides the internet with bold new move

Beyoncé has once again become the subject of criticism after Amber Rose accused her of copying her speech at Kamala Harris Texas rally.

The 41-year-old model, who previously endorsed Donald Trump earlier this year during the Republican National Convention, first mentioned motherhood in her speech.

A fan account posted glimpses from the Cowboy Carter hitmaker's speech at the rally on Friday, October 25.

Meanwhile, Amber didn't hesitate to share her thoughts in the comments section.

The model unapologetically wrote, "She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech." Her comment was further followed by an eye-rolling emoji.

The Instagram account shared the video again alongside Amber's screenshot.

Fans were furious over Rose's claim as they slammed her in response.

One user commented, "It's giving delusional."

Another chimed in, adding, "Amber Rose, we promise you more than anything that Beyonce does NOT want to be you."

A third wrote, "i think every mom who's voting period are thinking about their children,' while another added, 'If REACHING were a person Amber please, not now."