Tom Holland captures hearts with 'romantic' move

Tom Holland jumps in to defend Zendaya from paparazzi

Tom Holland captured hearts with his bold new move as he jumped in to defend his girlfriend Zendaya from the sea of paparazzi.

Spiderman actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of the fourth instalment in the franchise alongside his co-star and longtime girlfriend, didn’t hesitate to perform his heroic duty during the launch event of his non-alcoholic beer brand, BERO.

The 28-year-old defended the Dune actress after he spotted her surrounded by paparazzi in New York City.

Holland was heard saying “no, no, no” as he made his way through the crowd to protect the love of his life from unwanted media attention.

He exclaimed, "Get out the f***ing way.”

In a surprising turn of events, he grabbed Zendaya’s hand and respectfully escorted her to the venue, prompting the actress to smile over his romantic gesture.

In addition, the pair turned heads with their matching burgundy outfits as they arrived for the endorsement of the actor’s launch event.

Entertainment Tonight documented his fight with the photographers and videographers as he stood his ground.

Fans couldn’t help but glee over the actor’s thoughtful move, rushing to the comments section to heap on praises for Tom.

One fan commented, "It's him reaching his hand back then realising she's not holding it cos she's swarmed paps and going back to correct that. HE FR DOES NOT PLAY ABOUT HER."

Another chimed in, adding, "Not only he's her boyfriend he's her bodyguard too. I love ittttttt."

A third enthused, "Bro is what every guy should be when it comes to protecting theirs."

On professional front, the duo is gearing up for their upcoming film Spider-Man 4, which is slated to release in May 2026.