Lily Allen makes a shocking revelation about her wealth

Lily Allen, a British singer and songwriter, has shared interesting details about her wealth and source of income.
In a surprising twist, pop star Lily revealed that she's making more money from selling her feet pictures than she does from streaming her music on Spotify.
On Thursday, the singer - who is known for songs like Smile and Not Fair - shared a few photos of feet on her X account which started receiving backlash from social media users.
Allen wrote, "Imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify but earning more money from having 1,000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet. Don’t hate the player, hate the game."
A Pop Crave post claimed that the 39-year-old singer makes over a million dollars a year from the audio streaming network.
The post read, "Lily Allen makes around $4,077 daily from Spotify according to new Billboard article, which equates to 1.4 MILLION annually."
However, fans were taken aback by the shocking information that Lily, who started her career back in 2005, has been earning from her feet pictures.
