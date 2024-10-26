Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn fuels romance speculation with Kendall Jenner

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn spent six-year of togetherness before calling it quits in 2023

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's fans have suspected that something is brewing between Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn.

Kendall and Joe sparked romance rumours with their chic appearance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Los Angeles, the couple was seen taking photos together.

Also, Vogue shared Alwyn's snap, standing with his arm around the super model, giving fans reason to speculate about their relationship.

However, Swifties noticed that Kinds of Kindness star had also liked Jenner's Instagram post from the event, which added fuel to the fire.

A TikTok user Hankatherinee stated, 'It looks like we're heading to a relationship between Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn which would drive so many people crazy.'

The user continued, "This would be huge because as you know, Swifties would go crazy given the past between Taylor, Kim, and Kanye, and Joe is Taylor's ex, so him dating a KarJenner would be wild."

Referring towards the contentious history of Kendall and Taylor, another user wrote, "This wasn't lost on Swifties, with one tweeting, 'Oh Kendel [sic] stay away from Joe please, we don't want another Harry Styles fiasco."



A follower went on saying, "Joe with Kendall is wild," while a third joked, "Kendall and Joe in one photo was not in my 2024 bingo card."

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly called it quits after six years of dating over “differences in their personalities.”