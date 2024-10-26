Prince William set to take charge after King Charles doctor's warning

Prince William has begun preparing to ascend the throne after King Charles' doctor's serious warning.



For the unversed, the monarch is currently undergoing cancer treatment after being diagnosed with a fatal disease in February 2024.

Recently, the King alongside Queen Camilla visited Australia and Samoa, marking Charles's first big foreign royal tour since his diagnosis.



In one of the events, the monarch made rare comments about his health, mentioning that his doctors advised him to slow down his official engagements.

During the same time, In Touch Weekly reported that the Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine are set to take over the charge amid the King's declining health.

The source shared, "It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing."

"The last thing Kate and William want to do is to put a case forward for Charles to abdicate. They want him to go on as long as he physically wants to. But there is that horrible reality of the fact he's not getting any younger, and his condition means that the time to step up will be sooner rather than later in the years ahead," an insider added.



The report claimed that the monarch's growing age with a serious medical condition made the Waleses ready to "brace themselves to deal with it, both mentally and in practice."