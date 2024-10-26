Jin reveals inspiration behind latest track ‘I’ll Be There’

BTS star Jin dropped first track from upcoming album 'Happy' on Friday, October 25

Jin didn’t choose the title for his newly released single I’ll Be There on a whim; he truly wanted the BTS ARMY to feel loved and not alone at all.

In a new interview with Dolby Atmos, the 31-year-old South Korean rapper and singer shared the real emotions behind naming his pre-released song from his upcoming debut solo album, Happy.

"I worked on I’ll Be There with the hope of providing happiness," the BTS star said in the video interview released on Saturday, October 26.

"When ARMY feel tired and lonely, I hope this song gives them strength," the eldest BTS member continues to shed light. "It’s a song that will put a smile on your face."

In addition to his new single, Jin aims to give back to the love and support he receives from fans around the world with his album Happy, set to release on November 15.

"Laughter and joy mean the world to me, and I hope to spread those feelings to my fans because they give me so much energy, laughter, and joy," he added.

Shortly after topping the charts with the extended version of Super Tuna, Jin unveiled the music video for I’ll Be There on Friday, October 25, the same day he released the song.