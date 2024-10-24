Queen Camilla's son opens up about King Charles' terrifying disease

King Charles and Queen Camilla continue their tour of Australia, which commenced on October 18

Queen Camilla's son has provided a rare update on King Charles's health, shedding light on the monarch's "terrifying disease."

Tom Parker Bowles, who is both the stepson and godson of King Charles III, spoke candidly about the King's condition amidst his cancer diagnosis.

Parker Bowles characterised the King as "strong" and commended his commitment to following medical advice. "The King is strong," he stated.

He added in an interview with People: "He is doing what he can. He's following the advice of his doctors. Fingers crossed, touch wood." The food writer, who recently released his ninth book, further remarked, "He's a magnificent King."

This update comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla continue their tour of Australia, which commenced on October 18.

Parker Bowles also reflected on how the King's cancer diagnosis has affected their family. He acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, noting, "It's a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever capacity, it's a very worrying thing."

He highlighted the unwavering strength and support provided by his mother, Queen Camilla, stating, "My mother is strong as well. She supports him in every way." Parker Bowles expressed admiration for the Queen's dedication, saying, "I think it's wonderful to have someone you love by your side."

The food writer took the opportunity to commend his mother's tireless commitment to her royal duties, despite her age: "I'm incredibly proud of her. She's at an age when most people think of retiring, but she never complains; she just gets on with it."

Throughout their Australian tour, Queen Camilla has remained a steadfast presence beside King Charles. She has also engaged in solo commitments, focusing on her key royal causes.

Parker Bowles's remarks on the King's health come as the royal couple continues to fulfill their public duties and engagements, demonstrating that, despite the monarch's diagnosis, they are dedicated to their roles.

Queen Camilla's steadfast support for her husband has drawn considerable praise from her son, further showcasing the strength of their bond during this challenging time.