Justin Bieber indecisive about filing a lawsuit over lack of income

Justin Bieber is having 'friction' with his wealth management team: Source

Justin Bieber is indecisive about his business managers to file a lawsuit over lack of new income.

A source spilled to TMZ, “Justin’s lack of new income was causing friction with his wealth management team.”

“While Justin and Hailey Bieber always fly private, Justin simply couldn’t afford it this time,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “He spends more money than he’s got coming in and is now having to cut back on certain luxuries.”

“They recently advised him against buying Hailey a $700K diamond ring, so he applied for a loan. But the loan was denied, and he purchased it anyway,” revealed an insider.

The source added, “If Justin doesn’t make some changes soon, he could lose everything. He is going to go broke.”

In September 2022, Justin announced that he had cancelled his North American leg of his Justice world tour, after battling with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome.

Justin opened up that he felt “exhausted” after performing at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil on September 4, 2022.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” read his statement.

It added, “So, I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”