Kylie Jenner on feeling ‘more confident than ever’ at 27

Kylie Jenner on being 'more confident'

Kylie Jenner got candid on gaining back confidence after going through phases in life.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Jenner opened up on feeling “more confident” than she ever had in her life, now that she has turned 27.

The beauty mogul partly credited not becoming pregnant for some years as the reason behind her personality development, saying, “I haven’t had a baby in a few years.”

Jenner shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

“The first part of my twenties was having children, learning what my personal style was and then losing it—not knowing how to dress, gaining 60 pounds for both pregnancies,” the Khy designer, who is currently dating Timothee Chalamet, said.

“'It took me a year to feel like myself again. At 27, I feel more confident and more like myself than ever,” she added.

Jenner also shed some light on the experience of becoming a mother young.

“I got pregnant when I was 19,” she told the outlet.. “Having a baby really young was more shocking, maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body—all these new stretch marks and things that I didn’t have before.”

“I felt like I was on autopilot,” she added of experiencing postpartum depression.