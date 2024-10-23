Justin Bieber to sue ex-managers for his financial troubles: Report

Justin Bieber sold his music catalogue for $200 million last year

Justin Bieber may be heading to court.

The pop star, 30, is reportedly considering suing his former business managers, claiming they mismanaged his substantial fortune, according to a new report by TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that Bieber has been frustrated for years, believing poor financial decisions made by his team have cost him a significant portion of his wealth. While it’s unclear how much he believes was mishandled or who the managers in question are, the Baby hitmaker has been discussing legal action with his current advisors.

However, not everyone in Bieber’s camp is on board. Some of his current team reportedly argue that his own spending habits contributed to the financial troubles, making a lawsuit more complicated.

Bieber, who has an estimated net worth of $300 million, made headlines in January 2023 when he sold his music catalogue for $200 million to Hipgnosis Songs Capital. The deal included his publishing and recorded-music rights, covering his back catalogue of hits.

Though Justin has replaced his former business manager, Lou Taylor, with Edward White — who also manages Johnny Depp — it remains to be seen if he’ll pursue legal action against those he holds responsible.