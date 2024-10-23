Emma Roberts enjoys Disneyland magic with her mini me

Emma Roberts welcomed three-year-old son Rhodes Robert Hedlund in December 2020

Emma Roberts let out her inner child to enjoy the magic of Disneyland during her recent trip with her son Rhodes.

Sharing the joy of their Californian getaway on Instagram, the Space Cadet star posted glimpses of their fun outing with her three-year-old.

"Always the best but especially #October @disneyland @disneyparks," she captioned a carousel of photos featuring the mother-son duo enjoying a ride.

The American Horror Story actress beamed widely while Rhodes displayed his adorable, toothy grin.

In the next slide, she captured a sign at one of the park’s entrances that read, "Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy."

The post concluded with a sweet snapshot of Rhodes sitting with other children as they waited for a game to begin at one of the booths.

Fans adored the mother of one for rekindling childhood joy with her visit, with comments like, "Mom has just as much fun as her son," and "Disneyland is always the best time! No matter how old you are, you automatically become a child again. Best time!"

Others couldn’t help but note how much Rhodes resembles her.

One user remarked on the uncanny resemblance, "A mini Emma," another added, "He looks so much like you," and a third chimed in, "He’s a mini version of you."

Emma, 33, welcomed Rhodes with ex-partner Garrett Hedlund in 2020, but the couple parted ways shortly after Rhodes’ first birthday in January 2022.