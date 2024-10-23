Liam Neeson makes announcement about retirement plans

Liam Neeson reveals he's thinking of saying goodbye to action movies

Liam Neeson, who is famous for his action films opened up about facing difficulties in fight scenes in a recent interview.



The 72-year-old Oscar winner shared that he performs his own fight scenes but leaves the more complicated stunts to long-time collaborator Mark Vanselow but he’s thinking of making a complete exit.

“You can’t fool audiences. I don’t want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me,” the Love Actually star told People Magazine on Wednesday, October 23rd.

“I’m 72 — it has to stop at some stage,” he added.

Revealing his plans for retirement, the Schlinder’s List actor said he hasn’t finalised it yet but “Maybe the end of next year. I think that's it.”

Neeson has worked in some of the biggest movies of the past few decades but he found his particular genre to be revenge dramas.

The actor played the role of a former government agent, in the 2009 film Taken, who has to rescue his kidnapped daughter and was immensely appreciated by the public.

“It just seemed to have touched something in the psychic nerve of movie going audiences,” the father of two told the outlet.

"He’s calling, I don’t know, 55, 60 of us. He gets to me, but all I’m hearing is, ‘I have a particular set of skills. Skills that would make me...’ And I thought, ‘Oh f--- no,’ ” Neeson said smiling, as he recalled hearing the recitation of his monologue from Taken.

He continued, “It was actually really sweet and flattering. As I was leaving, people started to applaud."

The acclaimed actor has now made over a dozen revenge movies featuring his action skills including his upcoming movie Absolution, which will be out in theatres on November 1st.