Prince Harry receives special title amid Meghan Markle’s struggles

Prince Harry is seemingly on cloud nine after receiving a new title amid Meghan Markle's struggles to cope with professional separation.

Royal commentator, Tina Brown heaped praise on the Duke of Sussex for being his real self during public engagements.

While dubbing him 'charming,' the royal biographer spoke on The Ankler podcast about how he could have been used as a key figure by tragedy hitten royal family.

She said, "When he goes on these much mocked foreign trips, he’s just really good at it. He’s charming, he’s funny, he’s sweet, he’s authentic again. He has a real sense of being true and real, and he’s flawless at it."

Tina added, "So it’s actually very sad that he can’t go back to England and play that role, which is desperately needed, because now the monarchy is a skeleton of itself."

It is pertinent to mention that these comments in Harry's favour came during reports of Meghan's professional jealousy of his husband's "thriving solo career."

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan have reportedly decided to grow professionally on individual levels.

As per Heat World, the source shared, "When she and Harry agreed to this pact, the idea was to try it out and see how it worked, then reassess. But he's adapted to it so well, it looks like something he's going to want to stick with."