Demi Moore eyes comedy category for Golden Globes glory

Coralie Fargeat's provocative film, The Substance, starring Demi Moore, has thrown its hat into the Golden Globes ring – but with a twist.

Instead of competing as a drama, the movie has been submitted in the musical/comedy category.

This surprise move comes after internal debate about how to classify the film, which blends biting satire with graphic horror elements.

While The Substance is undeniably disturbing, with levels of blood and gore that would make David Cronenberg blush, it's also a scathing critique of Hollywood's youth-obsessed culture.

The decision may have been influenced by Demi Moore's award prospects. In the drama category, she would face stiff competition from established actresses like Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Saoirse Ronan, and Tilda Swinton.

However, in the comedy realm, Moore's main contenders are relatively newer faces: Mikey Madison, Karla Sofía Gascón, Cynthia Erivo, Amy Adams, and Zendaya.

By positioning The Substance as a comedy, the film may have increased its chances of securing a nomination – or even a win – for Moore.