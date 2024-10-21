50 Cent unapologetic about 'outrageous' trolling of Diddy: 'My perspective'

50 Cent and Diddy’s feud goes back to the early 2000s

50 Cent versus Sean “Diddy” Combs is a feud as old as time.

Born Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent is one of the few celebrities who has been openly calling out the now-disgraced music mogul for years. This was well before Diddy was arrested in September for sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, with mounting sexual assault lawsuits against him.

Speaking to People magazine in an interview published Sunday, October 20, 50 Cent doubled down on his relentless trolling of Diddy, whether it be on social media or during his own concerts.

“Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things,” Fiddy said, acknowledging how some might view his humour as inappropriate given the circumstances.

“But I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years,” he emphasised.

Now, as Diddy, also known as Puffy, awaits his trial (set for May 2025) from behind bars, 50 Cent continues to be as vocal as ever.

“Now it’s becoming more full-facing news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style,” the In Da Club rapper explained.

Their feud goes back years, starting with the release of 50 Cent’s 2006 diss track The Bomb, where he implicated Diddy in the 1997 murder of Notorious B.I.G. (allegations Diddy has always denied).

Following Diddy's arrest, 50 Cent announced he’s producing a documentary about the accusations, adding yet another chapter to their ongoing drama.