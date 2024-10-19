‘Begging’ Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne's ex breaks silence on singer’s death

Cheryl Cole opens up, breaks silence on ex Liam Payne's death

Cheryl Cole seems to be processing a lot after Liam Payne's death.

Cole, Payne’s ex-girlfriend, with whom he shared 7-year-old son Bear, finally came forward with a strong and “reminding” statement after the One Direction alum fell to his death at the age of 31 from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 16.

“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event,” Cheryl opened up in a message shared to Instagram Oct. 18, “and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.”

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son,” she continued.

“A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again. What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.”

Alongside the message, Cole shared a black and white photo of Bear and Liam together.

“I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving,” she desperately requested, “other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.”

“Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death,” she concluded her feelings, “to rest in some peace at last.”