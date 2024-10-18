Kate Middleton's photo with Liam Payne resurfaces

Liam Payne, who tragically passed away on Wednesday at the age of 31, was familiar with the British royal family.



The late actor's life and legacy touched many fans around the world, including numerous royals who he had met over the years.

One Direction idol's devastated fans have been sharing memories of the late singer since his sudden and tragic death on October 16 when he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he had been holidaying with his girlfriend.

Payne's picture with Princess Kate is also making rounds on social media as he brushed shoulders with royalty throughout his music career.

Liam, alongside his fellow One Direction bandmates met William and Kate at the Royal Variety Performance on November 13, 2014.



Kate, who was pregnant with her second child Princess Charlotte at the time, attracted the attention of the teen singers, and Liam’s bandmate Harry Style even told her “congratulations on the bump … [though] she didn’t look bumpy,” recalls Newsweek.

The solo singer also met Prince Harry, but it was the Queen herself who seemed to have left Liam awestruck, as he took to social media to tell the world about his meeting with her.