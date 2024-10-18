Taylor Swift 'really sad' about Liam Payne's death, plans tribute

The music world is reeling from the shocking loss of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who tragically fell to his death from a Buenos Aires hotel's third floor.

As fans and fellow celebrities pay tribute, Taylor Swift is reportedly planning a heartfelt homage to her friend during the final leg of her Eras Tour.

A source close to Swift revealed to The Daily Mail that she's "really sad" about Payne's passing, given their long-standing friendship.

The singer-songwriter famously dated Payne's bandmate Harry Styles in 2012, forging a bond with the One Direction members.

"[Swift] came up with those boys and she had a lot of love for Liam," the source shared. Despite Payne's recent struggles, the Lover singer cherished their relationship, saying, "He was always good to her."

The Blank Space crooner's tribute plans remain unclear, but the source suggests she'll find a meaningful way to honour Payne's memory when her tour resumes on October 18 in Miami. The sudden loss will undoubtedly resonate with Swift and her fans.

The For You singer was in Argentina to support friend and former bandmate Niall Horan's concert. Investigations into his death are ongoing, with preliminary reports indicating a skull fracture from the fall.

Speculation surrounding the circumstances of his death continues to emerge.