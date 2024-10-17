Liam Payne's family rush from home in wake of tragic death

Payne's Family grieves following his tragic passing.

Liam Payne's family is reeling from the tragic news of the One Direction star's death in Argentina on Wednesday.

His parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, were seen leaving their family home in Wolverhampton in the middle of the night after receiving the heartbreaking news.

On Thursday morning, the home in Codsall was quiet, with lower-level curtains tightly drawn.

When approached by journalists, a somber family member expressed their grief, saying, "We're obviously devastated at the news, but we don't want to comment."

Neighbors reported witnessing Geoff and Karen's hurried departure around midnight, while two women, believed to be Liam’s sisters, arrived at the home at 9 a.m.

One local shared their observations, noting, "They were seen leaving in a hurry, but I’m not sure if they had bags. You can’t imagine what they are going through. Liam always liked to come back here when he could.

They will be utterly heartbroken as they were very close. His hometown always held a special place in his heart.

The community is going to be devastated. I think the sisters are there now; your heart goes out to them," as reported by the Mirror.

Another neighbor shared their thoughts on the situation, saying, "I think they left last night around midnight.

The parents aren’t here. All I can really say is condolences to them." Tributes for the singer have been pouring in from across his hometown as the community grapples with the shock of his loss.

Liam nurtured his passion for performing while studying at St. Peter's Collegiate Academy in Compton, where he was well-liked by both peers and teachers.

He furthered his music education at Wolverhampton College before making his mark as a teenager by auditioning for The X Factor.

In a heartfelt statement, St. Peter's Collegiate Academy expressed their sorrow: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our former student, Liam Payne.

During his time at St. Peter's, Liam was not only recognized for his talents but also made a positive impact on our school community.

Our thoughts are with Liam's family and friends during this difficult time, and we extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by his passing."