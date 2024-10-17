Liam Payne walked back his negative comments about One Direction bandmates

Liam Payne apologised for speaking negatively about One Direction bandmates before his death

Liam Payne expressed his regret for slamming his One Direction bandmates prior to his death at 31 on October 16.



The singer spoke negatively about his former bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson during a throwback interview with Logan Pail on the Impaulsive podcast in June 2022.

A year later in July 2023, the late musician took back his comments in a YouTube video, saying, “My own frustrations with my own career and where I kind of landed, I took shots at everybody else which is wrong.”

“So obviously, I want to apologise for that because that’s definitely not me,” remarked the late musician.

Liam mentioned, “When I needed them most, they kind of came to my rescue.”

Earlier in June 2019, speaking to Men’s Health Australia, the singer opened up that he relied heavily on alcohol as a means of coping.

“It's almost like putting the Disney costume on before you step up on stage and underneath the Disney costume, I was pissed quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on,” he told the outlet.

Liam stated, “It was fun. We had an absolute blast, but there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic.”

Meanwhile, Liam explained why he disliked Zayn who left the band to go solo in March 2015 while speaking on the Impaulsive podcast.

“There are many reasons I dislike Zayn and there are many reasons why I’ll always be on his side,” pointed out the late singer.

He added, “If I had had to go through what he went through, through his growth and whatever else. My parents are overly supportive, to the point where it’s annoying at times, and Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”