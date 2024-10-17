Alex Cooper slams actor for 'giving nothing' on 'Call me Daddy' podcast

Alex Cooper disappointed with her interaction with a male actor.

Alex Cooper, from the Call Me Daddy podcast, has come out and shaded a male actor over a failed interview.

The 30-year-old podcast host was upset and frustrated with the actor's demeanor and his lack of vigour.

In an informal conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper, without disclosing the identity of the guest, stated that he practically gave nothing and added nothing of value to the interview and podcast.

She said, "My least favourite interview is one that never aired, and I can’t say their name. It was a male actor who just was giving nothing. You could tell he was on a press run."

Cooper further explained that the unidentified celebrity did not want to be there and was barely answering questions.

The podcaster shared that they both mutually decided not to air this interview, as she didn’t want any of their fans to attack or criticise the guest on his lack of engagement.

Alex also revealed that Miley Cyrus took a big chance on her when she agreed to do her podcast.

The 31-year-old singer was open about her life with the podcaster and was completely engaged throughout the interview.