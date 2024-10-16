King Charles rebrands Prince’s Trust for new generation

Originally launched as The Prince’s Trust in 1976 by then-Prince Charles

King Charles' long-standing charity is undergoing a rebranding initiative to better connect with younger audiences, particularly the “TikTok generation.”

Originally launched as The Prince’s Trust in 1976 by then-Prince Charles, the organisation has now been renamed The King’s Trust in line with his new role as monarch.

The charity, which has provided support for over a million young people since its inception, is a cornerstone achievement of Charles’ philanthropic efforts, reported Mirror.

The rebranding, approved by the Privy Council, has a modern twist thanks to artist James Sommerville, who was once a beneficiary of the charity himself. He designed a fresh, TikTok-compatible logo that centers around a crown-inspired motif, with a symbolic young person surrounded by mentors, reflecting the charity’s mission to empower youth.

Sommerville, a successful designer and co-founder of the ATTIK agency, explained that the new logo is meant to resonate with digital natives who view the world through social media.

According to Telegraph, artist James Sommerville OBE is one of the 1.3 million people who received help from the Trust. He is in charge of making the new logo, which will replace the original Prince of Wales's feathers which was an idea that came from Charles himself.



The new logo will be of a crown-like image, with figures representing a young person, with mentors on either side. "It places young people at the centre, just as I was placed," Somerville told The Telegraph. "It [also] needs to show up not just on a business card as in the old days, but also on TikTok."

Alongside the visual makeover, The King’s Trust has updated its messaging, using the tagline “Working for young people,” which will now appear on its online platforms.

Charles has expressed his delight with the new branding, which is set to make its debut on the charity’s website and social channels.

Established with Charles’ severance pay from his time in the Navy, the Trust initially aimed to support young people in finding jobs, pursuing education, and gaining practical skills., according to Daily Mail.

The organisation has expanded its reach far beyond the UK, now offering assistance in regions across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, and branching out to countries like Canada, Australia, and the United States.

Notable success stories include actor Idris Elba, who launched his career with a grant from the Trust.