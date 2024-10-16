Ben Affleck teams up with Matt Damon and David Beckham for beer commercial

Ben Affleck hired his best friend and former English footballer for an ad.

Ben Affleck has cast Matt Damon and David Beckham for a new beer commercial.

Affleck was seen shooting for Stella Beer on Tuesday, as reported by TMZ.

The photographs captured show Affleck behind the camera, with Beckham and Damon in sports attire.

The commercial was filmed at Griffin Club Los Angeles which is a premiere racquet, athletic, aquatic, and social club.

The pictures also showed crew members enjoying iced coffees to refuel themselves for the long hours of the shoot.

The 52-year-old filmmaker supervised everything and frequently looked into the camera to ensure everything was running smoothly.

Since the shoot had such big stars on set, the area was packed with security guards.

This isn't Ben's first project with his bestfriend, Matt.

They both had previously joined hands for other projects and recently starred in Air together.



Ben is a filmmaker but that hasn’t stopped him from producing big time commercials either.

Just last year, he shot a commercial for Dunkin' Donuts in which he also starred alongside his now ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.