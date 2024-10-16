Selena Gomez shines in mini-dress for ‘Emilia Perez’ promotion

Selena Gomez prepared her fans to watch her new movie, 'Emilia Perez.'

Selena Gomez had all eyes on her while promoting her film Emilia Perez in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress turned heads in an alluring new blazer mini-dress at a Q&A event held for her musical on Tuesday evening.

She wore her blazer dress over a white blouse and paired it with black high heels.

Her gold coloured accessories and fresh purple manicure added to the attire’s elegance.

Gomez was seen with her co-star, Zoe Saldana, who also arrived in full glam at the Robin Williams Theater.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress was dressed in a long black trench coat over her shoulders, with a white blouse paired with a long black skirt, colour coordinating with Gomez.

The musical is about an underestimated lawyer working for a big firm who would rather get criminals out of jail than bring them to justice.

Selena embodies the role of a cartel member’s wife and mother, Jessi Del Monte.

Other cast members include, Karla Sofía Gascón, Édgar Ramírez, and Adriana Paz.

Emilia Perez is set to be released on November 13th on the popular streaming service, Netflix.