Jennifer Lopez's 'explicit' picture with Diddy goes viral

Jennifer Lopez fortunately ventured into music industry with her debut album 'On the 6'

Jennifer Lopez explicit photo with Sean 'Diddy' is making rounds on social media, which has grabbed attention from far and wide.

A monochromatic screenshot, believed to be taken from a security footage, was posted on social media featuring; Lopez, Diddy and five others.

The caption reads, "Because of this photo of Jennifer Lopez and Puff Diddy it is the reason why Ben Affleck ended his marriage."

Moreover, the pixelated image surfaced on X, after a YouTube channel ForgetMeNot TV released the photo in a video titled as, ‘New released Diddy information mind blowing! (no Diddy).'

The post went viral as it gained 72.2 million views and 351k likes, along with numerous reactions by the followers.

Furious fans, who couldn't resist themselves from commenting, wrote: "The fact a lot of y'all think this is a real photo is beyond concerning lol we are cooked." Whereas, one user commented, "Looks Ai a*."

While pointing out to Lopez's recent split with Ben Affleck, some user stated, "Affleck isn't anyone you want on your friend's list either lol."

Other users continued with the presumption to identity the mystery man in the image to be Jay-Z and Steve Harvey, as one of the comments read: “The mystery man looks an awful lot like JayZ!”

Workwise, Jennifer Lopez began her career as a dancer and later she made television debut as a 'Fly Girl' on the sketch comedy series In Living Color in 1991.