Austin Butler receives warning from Kaia Gerber's parents

Kaia Gerber's parents think Austin Butler needs to up his game: Source

Austin Butler is under scrutiny by his current girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber over commitment.



A source spilled to the DailyMail.com, Kaia’s parents believed that she’s “wasting the best years of her life” with Elvis star if he isn’t ready to commit long term.

“Rande and Cindy both love Austin and think of him as family, but the fact is he isn't,” shared an insider.

The source noted, “After dating their daughter Kaia for over three years he’s shown no sign of asking her to get engaged.”

“They don’t think for a minute he isn’t serious about her, but he’s 33 and isn’t it time he thought about settling down?” said an insider.

The outlet reported that Austin is close to his girlfriend Kaia’s family as he joined her family on vacation in Cabo San Lucas to celebrate the New Year earlier in January.

“Austin assured Rande his intentions are only honourable and he needs a little more time,” spilled an insider.

The source told the outlet, “He pointed out to Rande that Kaia is only 23.”

“Rande gently shot back with the fact that these are the best years of her life,” mentioned an insider.

The news came after Kaia spent her 23rd birthday without Austin, which sparked rumours that the couple’s relationship is in trouble.

Speaking to WSJ in February, Kaia described her relationship with Austin as “sacred”, saying, “I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible.”

Meanwhile, Austin shared his thoughts on Kaia’s British Vogue cover as he told Entertainment Tonight, “It was legendary.”

“It was amazing…'I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it,” he added.