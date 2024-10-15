Tom Holland faces criticism for launching non-alcoholic beer

Tom Holland embraces alcohol-free movement to achieve sobriety

Tom Holland recently confirmed launching new venture, Bero Brewing, a premium non-alcoholic beer brand, which has driven criticism from some of his fans.

The actor made the announcement through his social media handling. Taking it to Instagram, Tom posted a photo with a caption, which reads, “Something’s brewing, launching 10.16.24, berobrewing.com link in bio.”

However, the comments section was flooded with multiple reactions and confusions.



"Non-alcoholic Beer, just drink any other drink lol," an X user stated. Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Non-alcoholic beer is so funny to me bc I assume you jus pitch it like" its like beer but without the enjoyable part!".

"But how is it beer if it's non alcoholic- that don't make no sense," a user wrote.



Another user on X stated, "Non-alcoholic beer must be for alcoholics bc what is the point."

"When people find out that he did this because he struggled with alcoholism it's actually so pure and I will be supporting," one of the reactions detailed.

The Uncharted actor, took the initiative of bringing non-alcoholic line into the market in order to assist people struggling with liquor consumption.



During a podcast with Jay Shetty, Holland admitted being addicted to alcohol and revealed the details about overcoming the habit.

For the unversed, Tom Holland is best known for playing Peter Parker, aka the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.