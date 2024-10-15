Menéndez brothers may head for freedom after decades in prison

Erik and Lyle Menéndez, who were put in jail in 1996, might get freedom from their prolonged imprisonment.
The brothers’ aunt, Joan Vander Molen revealed that members from Erik and Lyle’s extended family will be visiting Los Angeles for a press conference at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center courthouse, on Wednesday.
She further stated that they were invited to make an appearance by LA County district attorney George Gascón.
Yet, it’s uncertain if Gascón will attend the press conference himself. However, the family will recommend that the brothers be re-sentenced after 34 years in custody,
Furthermore, in case of a revised sentence recommendation by the DA , a judge would then preside over a hearing.
Gascón did not respond to Vanity Fair’s request for a comment, but a source having full knowledge of the whole situation, believes that the DA will make an announcement about re-sentencing in the next few weeks.
For the unversed, Erik and Lyle Menéndez were under custody after being charged for killing their parents, José and Kitty out of greed and a desire to inherit wealth.
