North West names her style icon, surprisingly not her mother, Kim Kardashian

North West can't stop herself from borrowing father Kanye West's clothes.

North West sat down for her Interview magazine cover story alongside her mother, Kim Kardashian.

Published on October 11th, North revealed that her father, Kanye West is behind her fashion mood board.

In a video shared by Kim on her Instagram story, she questioned her 11-year-old daughter, "What’s your favourite style right now?"



To which North answered, "I like streetwear and ’90s fashion. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!"

Her outfit in the video clearly portrayed the influence her father’s fashion has had on her style.



She sported an oversized black and white jersey with layered necklaces, which the 47-year-old rapper has previously styled on himself before.

She has borrowed many articles from her father’s closet and styled them as her own.

West is the divorced couple's eldest daughter who looks up to her father a lot.

The 11-year-old public figure wore and rocked her dad’s Balmain jacket at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party in 2023.

Back in 2023, North also revealed that she looks forward to one day owning Kardashian and West’s clothing lines, Yeezy and Skims.



In a recent conversation with Interview the 11-year-old future entrepreneur also shared plans about starting her own clothing brand down the line.