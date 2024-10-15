Indian FM Jaishankar touches down in Pakistan to attend SCO summit

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, on October 15, 2024. — Screengrab/GeoNews

Indian Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has touched down in Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The arrival of foreign dignitaries in the federal capital continued on Tuesday as Pakistan welcomed its guests for tomorrow's event. The federal capital is all set to host the 23rd meeting of the SCO's Council of Heads of Government (CHG) with stringent arrangements in place to ensure the event proceeds smoothly.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the high-level meeting, which will see the participation of prime ministers and high-ranking officials from the SCO member states, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the First Vice President of Iran.

As the delegates from participating countries arrived, the federal capital received a facelift with colorful lights, floral decorations, and flags and banners from SCO member states to welcome the dignitaries.

Today, a red carpet was rolled out to welcome the guests, underscoring the importance of the event and the cordial relations between the two nations.

Children dressed in traditional attire presented bouquets to the foreign dignitaries.

Jaishankar was the last one to arrive and receive a welcome by the Pakistani officials by the filing of this report.

Before that, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui gave a warm reception to Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov at Islamabad International Airport.

Tajik PM Kohir Rasulzoda and Kyrgyz Republic PM Akylbek Japarov along with his delegation were received by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik with the official protocol, respectively.

Earlier, Belarusian premier Roman Golovchenko was received by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at the Islamabad International Airport.

PM Shehbaz will assume the chair of the SCO CHG today for one-year period as India relinquished it after 17 months.

Premier of the State Council of China, Li Qiang and External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar will also represent their respective countries at the summit.

The Chinese PM, who reached Pakistan on Monday, was given a special welcome by PM Shehbaz himself, while the Indian dignitary is yet to arrive.