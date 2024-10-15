Samuel L. Jackson shocks everyone with ‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th anniversary tribute

Samuel L. Jackson's tribute to 'Pulp Fiction' on 30th anniversary

Samuel L. Jackson did something no one would have thought the actor would do on Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 Pulp Fiction’s 30th anniversary.



In honour of thirty years to the blockbuster movie, the 75-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a video tribute, which featured him reciting Bible verse Ezekiel 25:17.

Seated on a sofa, relaxed in a striped cardigan and dark shirt, Samuel L. Jackson revisits his iconic role as Jules Winnfield from Tarantino’s classic.

This time, however, instead of the intense and aggressive delivery the character is known for, Jackson delivered the famous Biblical monologue with a calm demeanor and astonishing speed, clearly reciting it from memory.

“YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17,” wrote Jackson in his caption on Instagram. He added, “HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION.”

The crime drama, written and directed by Tarantino, starred Jackson alongside John Travolta as his hitman partner, Vincent Vega.

Both Jackson and Travolta, along with Uma Thurman for her role as Mia Wallace, earned Academy Award nominations for their performances at the 1995 Oscars.

The film itself also received a nomination for Best Picture, cementing its place as a cinematic classic.