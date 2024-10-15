Addison Rae looks almost unrecognisable without makeup

Addison Rae spotted without make up at a night out with friends.

Addison Rae tried to maintain a low profile after a fun night out with friends in Los Angeles (LA).

The TikTok star seemed almost unrecognizable with no makeup, and her jean jacket covering her head, as she was spotted running back to her car.

For her casual night out, the He’s All That actress wore an oversized Diet Pepsi T-shirt paired with green pants, a fedora, and ballet shoes.

The Diet Pepsi singer didn’t shy away from showing her whimsical side to the cameras as she playfully stuck her tongue out and laughed.

Her casual night out came soon after her return from her trip to Paris.

Recently, Rae came under the spotlight when she joined Charli XCX and Lorde on stage for a surprise duet at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The singer first rose to fame by making short videos on TikTok.

In 2021, she released her first song, Obsessed.

Her debut album, titled after her initials AR, was released on August 18th, 2023.

Back in March, she also appeared on XCX’s remix track, Von Dutch.

Additionally, the 24-year-old singer has also landed some acting roles in movies.

She was cast as the lead in the remake of the 1999 teen movie She’s All That and also had a role in Eli Roth’s horror movie Thanksgiving.