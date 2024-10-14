Bianca Censori’s mom breaks cover after Kanye West’s indecent remarks

Bianca Censori's mother has recently made her first public appearance following disturbing comments from her son-in-law, Kanye West.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Australian model’s mother Alexandra Censori was spotted in Melbourne, Australia on October 14, 2024.

For the outing, Alexandra donned a colourful mini dress, she completed her look by pairing her outfit with purple high heels.

This appearance of Bianca’s mother came after Kanye’s alleged lewd comments against her mother-in-law, regarding his inappropriate desires.

According to the claims, which were initially made by Yeezy founder’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, who filed a lawsuit against him in June this year.

Lauren accused Kanye of sexual harassment and stalking during her employment from 2021 to 2022.

On October 11, an 88-page lawsuit went viral on social media in which the ex-employee made several disturbing new allegations against the rap star.

The claim which raised the concerns of fans was the indecent wish of Kanye against Bianca’s mother.

Previously, Lauren stated that the Runaway hitmaker allegedly sent her a screenshot of an explicit exchange between him and Bianca, where he expressed his desire to sleep with Bianca's mother.

However, the 29-year-old model has turned down the offer by declining it.

For the unversed, recently, Bianca and Kanye sparked split rumours on October 7, 2024.