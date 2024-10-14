Kylie Jenner exposes 'religious' beauty secret amid Timothée Chalamet romance

Kylie Jenner gets candid about one thing she never leaves home without

Kylie Jenner gets candid about the one thing she never leaves home without, revealing her complexion's best-kept secret.

The reality TV star, who is the founder of her successful Kylie Cosmetics beauty line, opened up to Elle.com about religiously applying sun protection to her face and hands each time before leaving the house.

Owing a debt of gratitude to her sister Khloe, The Kardashians star told the outlet, "Khloe is the one who taught me to put sunscreen on my hands ... I’m religious about applying it [SPF], and I never leave the house without putting it on my face."

In addition, Kylie didn’t hesitate to spill more of her beauty secrets as she went on to reveal her thoughts on embracing a more natural look.

The 27-year-old prefers minimal makeup now, having reached a stage where she makes bold statements through her hair and nails.

She added, "I’ve recently been embracing a 'less is more' philosophy when it comes to glam – I love letting my skin and freckles show through!

“But I've always seen make-up as a way to show self-expression, and am inspired by my moods or cool visual designs, so I still like to switch it up with my hair and nails."

In addition, the makeup mogul also stressed the importance of ‘self-care,’ offering an insight into her diligent routine.

For the unversed, Kylie was last spotted enjoying a low-key New York pizza date with the love of her life Timothée Chalamet on Saturday, October 12.