Scarlett Johansson embraces new season with stylish accessory: Photos

Scarlett Johansson turns heads with unique choice in autumn’s footwear

Scarlett Johansson stepped out in her autumnal look as she attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty with husband Colin Jost in Midtown, Manhattan.



Dressed in a floral midi dress paired with a grey oversized blazer, the Black Widow actress also opted for a unique choice for footwear as the seasons begin transitioning.

Johansson donned a pair of oxblood loafers with transparent socks, seemingly an apt choice for the weather, which is neither too hot for slippers nor too cold for boots.

For her accessories, the Under The Skin actress kept it simple with minimal gold jewellery and carried a cream-coloured crossbody. Staying true to the fall theme, Johansson chose a bright berry lip and heavy blush.

Finishing off her look, she tied up her hair neatly with a cream-hued ribbon and sported Aviator specs for the night.

During the outing, Johansson beamed with her husband of four years.

The Oscar-nominated actress and the Saturday Night Live star first met in 2006 when Johansson hosted the show. The pair made their red carpet debut in at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City in November 2017.

They secretly tied the knot in 2020 after three years of dating, and share a three-year-old son, Cosmo.



Johannson is also mom to nine-year-old daughter, Rose, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.