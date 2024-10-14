Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's future in royal family laid bare

Prince Harry received positive news from the UK, but his wife Meghan Markle cautioned about potential repercussions regarding her future in the royal family.

In conversation with The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed that the Duke of Sussex is "still loved" by Britons but his better half might never be accepted again by the Firm.

She said, "Deep down people still love Prince Harry, and they want to love him, I think they're just very, very disappointed in him. But I don't see the same thing for Meghan."



For the unversed, Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020. Since then, the couple made it to the bad books of the key royal members following their inappropriate statements.

From Spare to Oprah Winfrey interview, the former working royals raised questions about their trustworthiness.

Speaking of Harry's bombshell memoir, Ingrid said, "He made millions out of it, but he seriously has paid for it, because it's done his reputation an immeasurable amount of harm, especially with his family, but the way that people view him."