Jeremy Strong reveals mental side-effects of starring in ‘Succession’

Jeremy Strong on HBO comedy-drama series, 'Succession'

Jeremy Strong doesn’t seem to have taken everything good back home from the HBO comedy-drama series, Succession.



Strong revealed that starring in the role of Kendall Roy had some downsides when it came to his long-term mental health.

The 45-year-old actor shared that he “sometimes lost touch with joy" while reminiscing about his experience portraying the character on the acclaimed Emmy-winning series.

“It f—ed me up,” he opened up in a recent interview with The Sunday Times before further admitting that he “doesn't miss it.”

He further revealed that since leaving the role behind, the Golden Globe winner, who faced criticism by his on-screen father, Brian Cox, for his tireless method acting in the past, he has finally got in touch with “joy” again in his life.

“I went on a silent meditation retreat last week,” he shared how he did it. “I really needed it.”

He continued, “There's so much noise and busyness now. I have opportunities that I only ever imagined.”

“I've rediscovered play,” he further said of the benefits of the silent retreat. “I sometimes lost touch with joy.”

In the interview, Strong admitted that although it was a “gift” to star in Succession, he is happy he doesn’t have to “carry Kendall's struggle” around anymore.