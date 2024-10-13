Sarah Paulson admits facing difficulty leaving ‘Hold Your Breath’ character

'Hold Your Breath' is a horror drama that released on September 12, 2024 on Netflix

Ocean’s 8 actress Sarah Paulson has revealed that she faced extreme difficulty in leaving behind her character in horror-drama film, Hold Your Breath.

Paulson mentioned that it was hard to let her new psychological role each day. But it somehow also turned out to be helpful for her keeping in mind the complexity of Margaret’s mental state in Hold Your Breath.

In a statement, she told Deadline: "So, I almost felt like I was too busy trying to hold the complete story in my head to allow myself to descend too deeply inside of it.”

She went on to say: "I wish I had a real answer of how I shake it because sometimes I don't think that I do, I think it all just gets into the sort of nooks and crannies of my being and makes a house there. So, I'm not always the best at alleviating some of that."

Sarah has admitted that she is not very good at leaving her character at the door after she is done with it. But the 49-year-old actress wishes that she gets better at it one day.

The Bird Box actress told the publication: "I wish I could say I was one of those people who knew how to compartmentalise.”

"So, I'm not a person who can kind of do a particularly harrowing scene or deal with something particularly upsetting and then just sort of go about figuring out what I'm gonna eat for dinner. I'm not very good at that. I need to get better at that because the consequence of course means I end up carrying some of it around longer than I would like to”, Paulson, 49, concluded.

Sarah Paulson’s Hold Your Breath released on Netflix in September 2024. The show is set in the backdrop of 1930s, where a woman is convinced that a ominous presence is threatening her family amid terrible dust storm.