Finn Wolfhard reveals favourite ‘Stranger Things’ props he wishes to keep

Finn Wolfhard said they're almost done filming for the final season of 'Stranger Things'.

Finn Wolfhard has grown attached to some of the props from Stranger Things over the years of filming the show.

With Stranger Things finally coming to an end, Finn told People he would definitely like to take some props from the fan-favorite show home to honor his time spent there.

"It's a little thing, but I think it would be very meaningful — the first Dungeons and Dragons Demogorgon piece that I slam on the table," Wolfhard stated, referring to a scene from season one of the Netflix series.

The actor further elaborated that he wouldn’t just stop there but would also take more props sentimental to him, such as the bikes, as that was the mode of transportation he mainly used on the show with his fellow co-stars.

The hit Netflix show is a science fiction/fantasy series about a group of children in the 1980s who encounter many supernatural events and uncover government secrets.

Back in July, Netflix announced on Instagram that filming for the show was already halfway done.

"We're almost done shooting," the 21-year-old actor mentioned.

"It's going great, and it has been unbelievable. It's been very special," he further elaborated.

Reflecting on shooting the final season, the IT actor expressed that spending time with his co-stars and other cast members had been a great but somewhat surreal experience.