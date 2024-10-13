BTS Jimin's 29th birthday celebrations lights up his hometown

BTS ARMY filled the sky with fireworks on BTS member Jimin's birthday

Jimin turned 29 on October 13, igniting celebrations among fans around the world.



In his hometown of Busan, fans lit the sky with colourful fireworks as the clock struck midnight on Saturday night.

In addition to the firework displays, local authorities in Busan anticipate a surge in visitors, particularly to Jimin’s father’s café, ZMILLENIAL, formerly known as Magnate.

The café has become a popular gathering spot for fans of the BTS star, prompting officials to enhance security measures in the area.

Over the past few days, fans have been seen leaving gifts and flowers outside the café to celebrate Jimin's special day.

Currently serving in the military, Jimin is expected to be discharged soon and reunite with his bandmates Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V.

Throughout his career, Jimin has collaborated with BTS on numerous hits, including Butter, Dynamite, and Permission to Dance. He made his solo debut with the single Lie from the 2016 album Wings.

Followed by Serendipity from the Love Yourself series and Filter from Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020, Jimin officially debuted In 2023 as a solo artist with his album FACE and the title track Like Crazy, which has charted internationally.