Jennifer Garner's lighthearted take on farming life: 'Biggest fan'

Jennifer Garner's lighthearted take on farming life

Jennifer Garner shared a lighthearted and heartfelt Instagram post honouring National Farmer's Day on October 12.

The actress, 52, showcased her family's farming roots and her own agricultural adventures.

The post featured a series of clips and photos highlighting Garner's love for farming, inherited from her parents.

However, her affection doesn't extend to chickens, as evident from the first clip.

Garner rode a toy tractor with a chicken in tow, only to have it jump onto her head, prompting her to exclaim, "I don't like this!" She jokingly added, "I don't have that much love for chickens" before coughing exaggeratedly.

Subsequent videos showed Garner planting a tree, harvesting sweet potatoes, and operating a farm machine while singing along. She also shared tender moments with her late father, William John Garner, planting crops together.

The post included adorable photos of Garner's parents, William and Patricia Ann Garner, wearing matching overalls.

"Farmers are the heart of our country, Happy #NationalFarmersDay! Love from your biggest fan, Farmer Jen," she captioned.

Garner's family has deep roots in farming, owning Oklahoma's Locust Grove since 1936.

She purchased the land in 2017 and uses it to grow crops for her nutrition company, Once Upon a Farm.

The land produces pumpkins, blueberries, field peas, rye, and native wildflowers.