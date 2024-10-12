Tony Cavalero joins Sydney Sweeney in Christy Martin biopic

Tony Cavalero will portray James 'Shortdog' Maloney in the upcoming biopic starring Sydney Sweeney

Tony Cavalero has been booked to star alongside Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming boxing biopic about Christy Martin.

Deadline reported on Friday, October 11 that The Righteous Gemstones actor will portray James "Shortdog" Maloney in the Sweeney-led movie.

This untitled biopic, financed by Black Bear, tells the true story of Christy Martin, who became America’s most successful female boxer in the 1990s.

Her life changed dramatically in 1989 when she met her manager and later future husband, Jim Martin.

She made history as the first woman to sign with iconic promoter Don King and became the only female boxer to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.

As for the new member in the cast, Cavalero gained recognition for his breakout role as Keefe in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones.

He recently made his SXSW film festival debut in Cold Wallet, where he played Dom alongside Raul Castillo and Melonie Diaz.

His upcoming film credits include a role alongside Simon Rex in Operation Taco Gary.

In addition to Sweeney and Cavalero, the upcoming boxing biopic features a stellar cast including Ben Foster, Chad L. Coleman, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Katy O’Brian, and Merritt Weaver.