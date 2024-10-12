Phillip Schofield reunites with special friends, moving on without Holly Willoughby

Schofield has largely remained out of the spotlight since May 2023

Phillip Schofield stirred up the media last week with his unexpected return to TV after more than a year away from the public eye.

Following a major controversy, Schofield had kept a low profile, but he recently broke his silence, even making some pointed remarks about ITV and his former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

Now, he’s been spotted out in London, reconnecting with another familiar face from his broadcasting days.

The 62-year-old presenter was seen dining with Gyles Brandreth, a former MP and regular on the ITV chat show that Schofield hosted for over two decades.

The two were photographed by The Sun enjoying an upscale dinner with Brandreth’s wife, Michele Brown, at Charlie's in Brown’s Hotel, Mayfair.

The group appeared relaxed, with Schofield dressed in a black jumper and Brandreth in a classic white shirt and jacket. They reportedly spent several hours at the restaurant, before Schofield was later seen leaving with a female friend, whom he linked arms with as they headed to a car.

Since May 2023, Schofield has largely kept out of the public eye after admitting to an affair with a younger colleague. Initially, he described the situation as “unwise but not illegal” and stated he’d decided to step down from his ITV role.

Later, however, he claimed that he was actually dismissed due to his brother’s legal troubles at the time.

In a surprising announcement last month, Schofield revealed he’d return to screens in Channel 5’s Cast Away, a show where he faces the isolation of a desert island while reflecting on his own turbulent year.

During the show, Schofield appeared to make a few pointed comments, hinting at tension with Willoughby. It was later reported that he had sent her a blunt message during the fallout from the scandal, allegedly stating, “You brought me down.”

According to The Mirror, the message was sent just before news of his This Morning departure became public. Sources claim Schofield was disappointed that Willoughby did not publicly support him during the scandal, believing that their on-screen partnership had been essential to the show’s success.

