Sir Elton John worries 'what is going to happen' after his death

British singer and Pianists expresses his fears in upcoming documentary film 'Elton John: Never Too Late'

British singer and songwriter, Sir Elton John has revealed that he has been thinking about his morality, life and death more than ever.

While talking to the Mirror in his upcoming documentary film, Elton John: Never Too Late, he unveiled that he is worried what is going to happen to to all his stuff and his children when he won’t be around.

John stated: “I don't know how much time I have left". He continued saying: "I wonder what is going to happen to all of my stuff when I finish? This is the latter time of my life. I don't know how much time I have left.”

"You think about that more when you get to my age. You think about life and death. You think, 'Well I just want to be where I want to be now”, added the 77-year-old singer and pianist.

The Sacrifice singer admitted that: "I don't have to work after this. I will work and do records and putting radio shows together but travelling does take so much out of you.

"It is very tiring. I am used to it. I am a veteran at it, but this is where you start to think about mortality."

Sir Elton lives with husband David Furnish and two sons; Zachery,13, and Elijah, 11.

While talking about them, he added: “They worry as they know how old I am. Not so much David but me. They love their Daddy so they want me to be around forever.”

I’m Still Standing singer further said: "I want to be around forever. I want to see them have children, get married, but I don't think I am going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know.”

Sir Elton John says that he wants to make the best of the time he has left now with his family.