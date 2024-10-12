



Princess Eugenie shares romantic photos with love note amid Meghan-Harry show

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter Princess Eugenie has celebrated a major milestone of her life by sharing iconic photos with her love.



Eugenie - who married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018 - turned to her official Instagram to celebrate the 6th anniversary of her wedding, sharing two romantic pictures with her husband.



The Princess of York wrote a heartwarming line along side the photos: "Best day ever marrying you.. happy 6th anniversary my love." She also added heart emojis to express her feelings.

Princess Eugenie, 34, has two sons - August, three, and Ernest, one - with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Last week, the eldest daughter of the Duke of York Beatrice announced that she was expecting her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.