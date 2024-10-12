Princess Eugenie shares romantic photos with love note amid Meghan-Harry show

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter Princess Eugenie has celebrated a major milestone of her life by sharing iconic photos with her love.
Eugenie - who married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018 - turned to her official Instagram to celebrate the 6th anniversary of her wedding, sharing two romantic pictures with her husband.
The Princess of York wrote a heartwarming line along side the photos: "Best day ever marrying you.. happy 6th anniversary my love." She also added heart emojis to express her feelings.
The post comes after Meghan Markle’s claim to be one of the world’s “most bullied people”.
Princess Eugenie, 34, has two sons - August, three, and Ernest, one - with her husband Jack Brooksbank.
Last week, the eldest daughter of the Duke of York Beatrice announced that she was expecting her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
